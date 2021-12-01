Afternoon entertainment aimed at keeping Yuletide Festival alive

Persisting through several bumps posed as a result of the pandemic, the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival managed to attract local attention and offer an afternoon of seven entertaining performances at the Winter Village Nov. 28. The event is made possible with the efforts of many volunteers, raising $500 in support of local charities for the holiday season.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank, the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association, the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau, and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The festival was graced with warmer than usual temperatures, allowing for a successful afternoon of events. Festival chair Graham Parsons shared satisfaction with the way the events turned out.

“On Sunday morning we put up a make-shift stage and entertainment area and it went off just beautifully. We were very happy with it. The musicians there pretty much donated all their talents and their time and they put up an afternoon of entertainment that was second to none,” said Parsons, adding, “The crowds were enthusiastic and the performers were brilliant.”

The festival merged with Winter Village for assistance in hosting the festive side of events this year. The initiative was made possible with support from the town, NexSource Power Inc., and Sunbelt Rentals, along with the unwavering efforts of event volunteers and staff. Canadian Tire sponsored the production end of the festival.

“That was our festival part and now we want to concentrate on topping up our 50/50 and our silent auctions, so we can hopefully give some money to the charities that we have outlined,” said Parsons. “We gave the online auction and charity draw an extra week after our event to hopefully spark some interest from the public,” he added.

Part of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is the annual Gingerbread contest. The contest is officially full and winners will be announced Dec. 13 with monetary prizes for the top three entries.

For further information regarding the online auction, 50/50 Charity draw, and other Yuletide Festival events and initiatives visit the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival Facebook page.

“Since it was an outdoor event and we haven’t had the festival for two years, It was one of those things where we weren’t sure what to expect. So, we didn’t go big for this year. We just put on a festival and got it going and hopefully, it builds for next year and we can get back to normal. It was a wonderful event this year through which we hope to offer some money to our charities,” Parsons concluded.

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Passersby stop to relish live music during Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Kerry and Andrea Heisler performing at the festival. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

The performance put up by the House of Music Students. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News