EAGLC is halting new registrations of Russian-made liquor products and refusing to accept any new stock shipped to Alberta. (File photo)

AGLC halting Russian-made liquor products

sign of condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Mar. 4, 2022 11:00 a.m.
On Feb. 27 in a press release the government said that effective immediately, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) is halting new registrations of Russian-made liquor products and refusing to accept any new stock shipped to Alberta.

This week Alberta’s government directed AGLC to take these immediate steps as a sign of condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Alberta stands in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and we will support those fighting against tyranny any way we can. I encourage all Albertans to do what they can to support Ukraine by making a donation or supporting some of the many Ukrainian-Canadian-owned businesses in the province,” said Jason Kenney in the press release.

AGLC is also prohibiting the sale of any Russian-made liquor already in Alberta to retail licensees which means retail liquor stores cannot purchase products currently in the AGLC central warehouse.

These steps are in addition to the Alberta government’s $1-million contribution to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada Ukraine Foundation to help coordinate and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“To the citizens of Ukraine fighting for their freedom and the many Albertans with deep Ukrainian roots, please know Alberta’s government stands with you and we will take any steps we can to denounce the Russian invasion and support a free, democratic Ukraine,” said Travis Toews, president of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance.

