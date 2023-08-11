AHS announces temporary closures for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care

Alberta Health Services has once again announced temporary closures for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.

Due to gaps in physician coverage, the facility will be closed on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – it will then resume regular service for the rest of the day.

It will again be closed for the entire day on Monday (7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and will resume service the following day at 7:30 a.m.

“These closures are a temporary measure taken as a last resort after options for securing alternative physician coverage have been exhausted. The service cannot operate without a physician onsite,” said AHS.

“Patients arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during the closure will be redirected to other available care options as appropriate to their needs.”

Patients can also access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in nearby communities, including Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House, said AHS.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. Patients requiring emergency medical care are encouraged to call 911.



