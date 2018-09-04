Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey, AHS area manager for Lacombe and Bentley Kimberley Sommerville, Dale Site Manager Dale MacDonald and Tricon Developments Project Director Jessica Pell broke ground on a new Lacombe Community Health Centre which is slated to open in 12 to 18 months. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

Lacombe will be soon be home to a new Community Health Centre.

The new facility, which will house all of the current Lacombe health services under one roof, was announced during a ground-breaking ceremony at 4580 46th St., just off of HWY 2A.

“It is very exciting,” Kimberly Somerville, Alberta Health Services area manager for Lacombe and Bentley said. “We are bringing together all of the different services that function within the community, so homecare, public health and mental health services will all be housed in one building instead of two separate ones within Lacombe.”

Currently, AHS health care services are spread between two facilities. The new 17,000 sq. foot building promises to bring those services together more efficiently.

“We will have more treatment space for homecare clients and public health,” Somerville said. “It will bring all of those services together so they can collaborate more readily for patient care.”

The new facility will allow AHS services to grow alongside Lacombe and its surrounding areas.

“These will be the same services being provided by the community centres right now,” Somerville said. “With homecare, they have people coming in for treatments like infusions; for public health, it could be things like immunizations — the same services already being provided, but with the opportunity for growth of those services as the community grows.”

It is unclear at this time whether the new facility, which will open in 12 to 18 months, will create more AHS staffing opportunities.

“That is yet to be determined. It will depend on the needs of the community as we move forward,” Somerville said.

The Health Centre is the culmination of years of planning and AHS groups in Lacombe are already beginning to plan out how they will use the new space.

“We are meeting now to discuss office spaces we need, meeting spaces we need, telehealth services — that type of thing,” Somerville said.

Grant Creasey, Mayor of Lacombe said the City welcomes the new facility.

“It is an important step towards better community-based care for Lacombe and area residents,” Creasey said. “The new community health centre will provide citizens, especially young families and seniors, with greater access to the medical care and supports they need.”

The City of Lacombe intends to repurpose the space in the provincial building where AHS services are currently located.

Kerry Bales, Chief Zone Officer for AHS Central Zone, said the facility is way to enhance health in the community.

“We will continue to keep the community up-to-date as this project progresses, and will work closely with our clients to ensure a smooth transition to the new facility once it is open to minimize any disruption to their care,” she said.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Midway brings thrills to Sylvan Lake

The Midway ran over the Labour Day weekend in Sylvan Lake

Alberta RCMP shares Back-to-School #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists to drive carefully this long weekend and back to school season

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Parents raise concerns over behaviour and safety at Sylvan Lake Skate Park

Sylvan Lake Town Council says the skate park should be a safe place for people of all ages

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from travellers last year.

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

Trump tweeted Monday that investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions.

Most Read