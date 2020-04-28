AHS Central Zone reminds residents of mental health supports during COVID-19

Many Albertans are worried about their health, finances and mental health during this global health emergency, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) reminds people that mental health supports remain available online and over the phone.

Local clinics

Support for clients of AHS Addiction and Mental Health clinics, including here in Rimbey, is still available by phone or virtual options. Whether you require a brief check-in, a single session or longer-term counselling sessions, we have capacity in our clinic and want to ensure you are aware. To access supports and services through the local clinic, call 403-843-2406.

24/7 helplines

Albertans can also find information with the help of trained staff 24/7 by calling the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642 or the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322. As always, you can call Health Link at 811 as your trusted source of health information.

ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes

In response to COVID-19, AHS developed www.ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes to provide practical tips on a number of mental wellness topics, including how to manage stress, talk with your children about COVID-19, and keep your family healthy, active and safe in these changing times. The webpage also includes resources about facing job loss, as well as contact information for Income Supports (1-866-644-5135) and Community Resources (211), which can refer you to supports for housing, food and basic needs.

Text4Hope was developed to help people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours a pandemic might provoke. The free service sends subscribers daily texts of advice and encouragement that are helpful in developing healthy personal coping skills and resiliency. Text COVID19HOPE to 393939 to subscribe.

AHS encourages Albertans who are struggling with their mental wellness to reach out through one of the above contacts, and always remember: you are not alone.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services