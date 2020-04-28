(BLACK PRESS file image)

AHS Central Zone reminds residents of mental health supports during COVID-19

Local clinics, 24/7 helplines, 24/7 helplines, AHS website available to those who are struggling

Many Albertans are worried about their health, finances and mental health during this global health emergency, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) reminds people that mental health supports remain available online and over the phone.

Local clinics

Support for clients of AHS Addiction and Mental Health clinics, including here in Rimbey, is still available by phone or virtual options. Whether you require a brief check-in, a single session or longer-term counselling sessions, we have capacity in our clinic and want to ensure you are aware. To access supports and services through the local clinic, call 403-843-2406.

24/7 helplines

Albertans can also find information with the help of trained staff 24/7 by calling the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642 or the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322. As always, you can call Health Link at 811 as your trusted source of health information.

ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes

In response to COVID-19, AHS developed www.ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes to provide practical tips on a number of mental wellness topics, including how to manage stress, talk with your children about COVID-19, and keep your family healthy, active and safe in these changing times. The webpage also includes resources about facing job loss, as well as contact information for Income Supports (1-866-644-5135) and Community Resources (211), which can refer you to supports for housing, food and basic needs.

24/7 helplines

Text4Hope was developed to help people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours a pandemic might provoke. The free service sends subscribers daily texts of advice and encouragement that are helpful in developing healthy personal coping skills and resiliency. Text COVID19HOPE to 393939 to subscribe.

AHS encourages Albertans who are struggling with their mental wellness to reach out through one of the above contacts, and always remember: you are not alone.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta premier cleared in ethics probe tied to firing of election commissioner
Next story
RCMP to boost social media mining for threats ranging from disease to shootings

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

COVID-19 cancels Sylvan Lake’s summer events

The Town of Sylvan Lake has cancelled all major events through to the end of August

Sylvan Lake teacher recipient of award from Youth Science of Canada

Daniel Moffet taught at Ecole Mother Teresa School and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award

Camping at provincial sites cancelled through the May long weekend

Any camping registration made up to May 19 at provincial sites has been cancelled by the Province

Sylvan Lake soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19

The Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club recently announced the 2020 outdoor season has been cancelled

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

COVID-19 Update: Facility Closures extended to May 31, 2020; Events cancelled until June 30, 2020

Blackfalds Days cancelled

AHS Central Zone reminds residents of mental health supports during COVID-19

Local clinics, 24/7 helplines, 24/7 helplines, AHS website available to those who are struggling

Porter planes to remain grounded through June due to COVID-19 pandemic

Two-year vouchers offered for cancelled flights

Foodora to shut down in Canada on May 11 amid profitability challenges

Delivery service has operated in 10 Canadian cities

Doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

29 per cent felt supply was worse

RCMP to boost social media mining for threats ranging from disease to shootings

Police finalizing privacy impact assessment

Alberta premier cleared in ethics probe tied to firing of election commissioner

Alberta premier cleared in ethics probe tied to firing of election commissioner

Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Most Read