AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Alberta Health Services is closing the temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka.

The change will go into effect on Feb. 15.

AHS cited decreasing demand as the reason for closing the site.

It originally opened in October as a temporary measure in response to increased COVID-19 activity and increased demand for testing. Since that time, utilization rates at the testing site have dropped significantly.

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open, along with permanent sites in Red Deer, Camrose and Drayton Valley.

Local AHS staff who have been working at the temporary testing site in Ponoka will remain in the community to support pandemic response efforts in the community, including vaccination.


