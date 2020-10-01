AHS introduces Continuing Care online visitation request tool

Alberta Health Services (AHS) recently announced that they’ve developed an online scheduling tool, which may make it easier for family members to request visits with their loved ones in continuing care sites.

The tool allows designated family and support persons to request a scheduled visit online for those living in continuing care sites operated by AHS, Capital Care, Carewest and Covenant Health.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we keep continuing care residents and staff healthy and safe, while also supporting visitation with loved ones and support persons,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro in the press release.

“Online tools have played a key role in keeping Albertans safe during COVID-19, and this is an example of that.”

The new tool is part of the updated visitation process outlined in the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Order 29-2020.

The order allows for up to two family or support persons per resident for indoor visits and up to four visitors for outdoor visits. Other visitors may be allowed in extenuating circumstances.

Continuing care is made up of three main levels: Home Care, designated supportive living and long-term care.

To schedule a visit at participating continuing care site, visit AHS.ca/ccvisit and complete the request form.

Not all continuing care sites are participating in the online scheduling tool, as they may already have their own effective booking systems.