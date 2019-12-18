Black Press File Photo

AHS will not be delivering babies at the Lacombe Hospital

Obstetrics department cancelled after decrease in parents choosing to deliver in Lacombe

No more babies will be delivered at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) made the decision to cancel their Obstetrics Department — which delivers babies — after a dramatic decrease from 81 babies delivered last year to only 31 babies delivered this year to date. The change will be effective as of Dec. 20, 2019.

“The Lacombe Hospital will no longer be delivering babies. That has come after a lengthy review of our obstetric services and our birth rate at the facility,” AHS Area Manager for Lacombe and Bentley Kimberley Sommerville said.

The choice was purely a patient safety issue and not a budget issue accoriding to Sommerville.

AHS consulted with physicians, nurses and staff and also received patient feedback before they made the choice.

“A growing number of women here in Lacombe are actually choosing to have their babies elsewhere because of the ability to have the surgical backup or epidural, which we cannot offer in Lacombe at this time,” Sommerville said.

Obstetric services requires a competency of training throughout all nurses, physicians and staff involved. With the decreasing number of babies being delivered, it became a safety issue ensuring all parties are adequately prepared.

“Because obstetrics is a high-risk practice that requires a team of nurses and physicians to be kept up on their skills, we need to be able to deliver babies frequently,” Sommerville said.

The Lacombe Hospital already had the practice of referring high-risk births to other facilities. With the change, low-risk births will now also be refered to the facility of their choice.

“Low-risk deliveries can still work with their local physicians to continue that pre-natal care,” Sommerville said

At around 30 weeks, expecting parents will be transitioned from their local physician to a physician for delivery at either the Red Deer Hospital, the Ponoka Hospital or the Stettler Hospital.

“If there is an imminent birth, like the one we experienced here in our parking lot not long ago, we will have the ability to assist in that moment and then arrange transport via EMS to the facility of their choice,” Sommerville added.

Sommerville reiterated that this is not a budget decision and no AHS jobs will be lost because of the change.

“It was not a financial decision at all,” she said.

Expecting families are being contacted by their local physicians informing them directly of the change.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What is gender-based analysis, anyway? How the policy tool is changing government
Next story
B.C. First Nations didn’t approach pipeline consultation in good faith: lawyer

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Sylvan Lake hopes to bring attention to town through social media

The new Tourism Marketing Strategy has a focus on bringing visitors to town year-round

50A Street proposed as Sylvan Lake’s ‘festival street’

In 2020 the street will undergo modernization, according to an open house held Dec. 10

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

AHS will not be delivering babies at the Lacombe Hospital

Obstetrics department cancelled after decrease in parents choosing to deliver in Lacombe

Alberta had a world-renowned research foundation — reviving it would raise Canada’s profile

Alberta’s link to Canada’s most important medical discovery may not be well known, but it could be, says one expert

Lacombe Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

LPS partners with ALERT on drug bust

‘I do miss dancing’: Calgary patient sold on tongue-tingler neural therapy

A 38-year-old business intelligence analyst from Calgary has completed 14 weeks of neurological treatment

How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

Holiday marketing only intensifies the process of consumers purchasing things and then disposing of them

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

Feds ‘wrestling’ with how Alberta oilsands mine would fit with climate pledges

Jonathan Wilkinson was in Calgary to announce energy efficiency funding for the university

ASIRT investigates RCMP officer-involved shooting near Blackfalds

26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf; officer sustained minor injuries.

Most Read