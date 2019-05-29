Passengers push their luggage through the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Air Canada says it’s expecting a “normal day” after a system-wide outage affected flights across the country on Tuesday, but a spokesman for the airline urges passengers to check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

Peter Fitzpatrick says the technical issue that affected airport systems, check-in and call centres on Tuesday has been resolved and “most functions have returned to normal” as of Wednesday morning.

He says some Wednesday flights have been cancelled due to planes being out of position after cancellations Tuesday, but the company plans to operate its full schedule.

Five additional flights have also been scheduled and several others have been “upgauged,” meaning they will be assigned larger than normal aircraft, to accommodate passengers who were affected by the outage.

Fitzpatrick says despite the issue, Air Canada managed to operate more than 95 per cent of its schedule on Tuesday.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the website for Toronto Pearson International Airport showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

ALSO READ: Air Canada stock hits new high on news of exclusive talks to buy Transat AT

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre membership growing “tremendously”

The centre has activities planned every day of the week including games, exercise and meals

Multiple fundraisers planned for Sylvan Lake fine art students

There will be two fundraisers for H.J. Cody’s fine arts program in June

Sylvan Lake youth set to grow through Summer Reading Program

This year’s program will focus on the natural world through books, crafts, activities and gardening

Summer temperatures will bounce between warm and cool for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a battle ground between warm and cool summer conditions

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Both Malaysia and the Philippines are shipping back unwanted Canadian waste

Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

Young woman killed, teen injured after father sets fire at Calgary home: police

Investigators believe Heidar Dehdari, 56, was fighting with his daughters

Alberta introduces bill to change overtime pay, reduce youth minimum wage

The $15 rate, the highest in Canada, would remain in place for everyone else

‘Systemic problems:’ Trial ordered in Alberta case highlighting bail delays

Ryan Reilly is accused of domestic violence that includes choking his partner until she lost consciousness

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Most Read