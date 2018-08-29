Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn their personal information may have been compromised after a breach in the airline’s mobile app, which prompted a lock-down on all 1.7 million accounts until their passwords could be changed.

Air Canada said it detected unusual login activity between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 and tried to block the hacking attempt, locking the app accounts as an additional measure, according to a notice on its website.

Mobile app users received an email Wednesday morning alerting them as to whether their account had been affected.

The app stores basic information including a user’s name, email and phone number.

READ MORE: Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Any credit card data is encrypted and would be protected from a breach, Air Canada said.

But Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, nationalities and countries of residence could have been accessed if users saved them in their account profile, the company said.

Air Canada declined to respond to questions, referring The Canadian Press to its website.

The risk of a third party obtaining a passport in someone else’s name is low if the user still has their passport and supporting documents, according to the federal government.

Users can reactivate their account along stricter password guidelines by following instructions emailed to them or prompts when logging in.

Some users reported problems with the process on social media, likely due to the volume of customers trying to unlock their account.

Air Canada advised anyone looking to access the app to keep trying.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.
Next story
Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipleline’s fate: experts

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer announces first-ever affordable home build in Sylvan Lake

Information sessions will be held in September

Blue Cart program to roll out due to Fogdog delays

Blue Carts will replace the green bins for recycling in early October

Red Deer County and Town of Sylvan Lake lift fire bans

The County and Town have lifted the fire ban thanks to cooler, wet weather.

Cuts for a Cause raises $2,000 for Sylvan Lake Refugee Project

Cuts for a Cause was held on Aug. 25 at the Alliance Church

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipleline’s fate: experts

A court decision expected Thursday could determine the fate of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline

Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

The White House is calling on Canada to endorse the North America Free Trade Agreement’s replacement

Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.

Windsor police said they are seeking Jitesh Bhogal’s extradition to Canada

Manitoba facing major crystal meth crisis

Other regions in Canada face an opioid epidemic, crystal meth is the drug of choice in Manitoba

Tough NAFTA talks ahead for Canada’s Freeland

Canada’s Freeland sits down with U.S. negotiators in Washington

Alberta youth charged with attempted murder of German tourist

The 16-year-old boy from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation can’t be named because of his age

‘Freak accident:’ Calgary girl falls through blanket fort, paralyzed by glass

The injury severed her spinal cord in half

Facing new pressures, Canadian negotiators re-enter trade talks with US, Mexico

Top members of Canada’s negotiating team made an abrupt return to NAFTA talks

Most Read