People travel to the United States of America at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Air Canada warned travellers to check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights

Air Canada is warning travellers to check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.

The Canadian airline says the outage would have an effect on its transborder operations, but says it is not possible to determine the extent at this point.

Air Canada says it is putting in place a goodwill policy for affected customers to change their travel plans.

The FAA issued a grounding order this morning for all departing aircraft due to a problem with what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

The U.S. regulator lifted the order just before 9 a.m., but the delays and cancellations it caused are expected to ripple through the system.

The delays come after storms caused havoc for travellers during the busy holiday travel season.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta premier won’t commit to sovereignty act to rebut feds’ ‘just transition’ plan
Next story
‘Unexpected storm’: Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage

Just Posted

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs

File photo
Town of Sylvan Lake seeking board/committee members

File photo
Town to host open house focused on this year’s budget