Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada, WestJet each suspend 4% of employees over COVID vaccine mandate

Air and rail travellers must also be vaccinated as of Oct. 30.

A small percentage of Air Canada and WestJet employees have been suspended after failing to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

According to a WestJet spokesperson, less than 300, or four per cent, of its 7,300 employees have been placed on a one-month leave, after which they may lose their jobs. The vaccine mandate extends from the federal government, which in September said that all federally regulated transportation sector employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30.

That mirrors vaccination requirements for air and rail travellers, who must also be vaccinated as of Oct. 30.

Air Canada said that about four per cent of its employees remain unvaccinated, although the airline did not provide a concrete number of employees. Air Canada will review accommodation requests and employees not approved for an exemption will be placed on a six-month unpaid leave, at which point they may be terminated.

READ MORE: Airlines restoring capacity in bid for recovery from worst health crisis in history

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Manitoba reports first chronic wasting disease case; bans hunting where animal found
Next story
Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

Just Posted

COVID-19 graphic
Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

Premier Jason Kenney said more than 80 per cent those eligible in the province have received a double vaccination against COVID-19 (File photo by The Canadian Press)
80% of eligible Albertans now fully vaccinated

Wicked Witches of the West, from left, Jaimie Cooney, Terra Russell, Erin Darkseid, Lisa Roberts, Shar Flower, Kristyna Kortova, Meaghan Cooney, Joanne Lacey, Michelle Labelle, and Connie Kentz. Steve Roberts / Submitted photo
Wicked Witches of the West spotted on local water

Photo/ Metro Creative Connection
Alberta RCMP reminds road users to creep it safe this Halloween