(Pixabay)

Airbnb requires hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning to calm COVID-19 fears

Airbnb said nearly 1.5 million listings have signed on to the enhanced cleaning standards

Airbnb said Thursday it will require hosts to comply with enhanced cleaning procedures as part of its effort to reassure guests and local officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The home-sharing company said hosts have until Nov. 20 to commit to the cleaning protocols, which include scrubbing floors and other surfaces with soap and water; washing linens on high heat; disinfecting high-touch items like door knobs; and ventilating rooms. Hosts who don’t comply may be suspended or removed from Airbnb.

Hosts in China are exempt because have their own local cleaning program, the company said.

Airbnb is no longer requiring hosts to leave their rentals vacant for at least 24 hours between guests, as it did in April. But it does suggest a 24-hour waiting period, and is telling hosts to consult their local governments for requirements.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said nearly 1.5 million listings have signed on to the enhanced cleaning standards since they were introduced in June. But that’s only a fraction of the company’s 7 million listings.

The company also said Thursday that guests and hosts must wear masks and social distance when interacting with each other.

Airbnb has been on a mission to clean up its image ahead of its initial public offering of stock, which is expected later this year. Late last year, Airbnb announced a plan to verify all of its properties in order to improve guests’ trust and safety.

The company has also been removing party houses from its platform after a shooting last year at an unauthorized Halloween party in California. Last week, Airbnb said it will ban one-night rentals over Halloween weekend in Canada and the U.S. It’s also capping rental occupancy at 16 people.

This spring, the it began blocking guests under 25 from booking entire homes close to where they live if they have no history of positive Airbnb reviews. The company said Thursday that policy has prevented 770,000 reservations in the U.S. and Canada.

READ MORE: New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AirbnbCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
364 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Alberta
Next story
No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

Just Posted

364 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Alberta

Three new voluntary health measures introduced in Edmonton zone

Lacombe County Peace Officer rammed by a pick-up truck

Two suspects have been charged in relation to the incident

Town of Bentley works with local companies to create welcoming garden

The new garden surrounds the Town’s Welcome signage on Highway 12

Alberta’s COVID-19 cases rise by 143 on Wednesday

Edmonton zone soars above 1,000 active cases

Sylvan Lake youth creating a movement of positivity

IMPACT Group is those 12-18 and are taking a leadership role, making changes in their community

COVID-19 cases increased 40% in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Cat stuck in tree for five days rescued by local fire department

South Pigeon Lake fire department got creative to rescue feline stuck in tree for five days.

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

BREAKING: Outbreak declared at Ponoka Secondary Campus

There are two confirmed cases in relation to the school as of Oct. 7

Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

Most Read