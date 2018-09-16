Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Aircraft are searching the British Columbia Interior for a small plane with two people on board that’s gone missing.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C.

It says a Hercules search-and-rescue plane began a search based on the pilot’s flight plan, as well as on information from air traffic control.

A Cormorant helicopter later joined the search, but low cloud cover hampered the effort.

Other aircraft resumed the search Saturday with the help of seven aircraft from the Civil Aviation Search And Rescue Association.

The search is centred on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemont, B.C., but officials note the low ceiling in some areas is a challenge.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.
Next story
Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Just Posted

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Participants can submit and article or video about the topic by Dec. 1, 2018.

Sylvan Lake hosting first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival

The festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

WATCH: 2nd Annual Grand Gala supports Vantage Community Services

Red Deerians joined together in a evening or art in support of Vantage Community Services

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Minor injuries in car versus semi tractor collision near Ponoka

Wintry driving conditions may have been a factor in the Saturday morning collision

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Lightning clawed up by Foothills Falcons

Lightning looking for first win against Notre Dame next week

Most Read