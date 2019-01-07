Airdrie RCMP help 13-year-old boy get Christmas wish

Joshua Stockton had his Christmas wish come true with the help of Airdrie RCMP. (RCMP photo)

A 13-year-old Airdrie boy got his Christmas wish with the help of Airdrie RCMP.

Joshua Stockton, born with Down’s Syndrome, is non-verbal but every time he sees a police car he gets excited so his brother, Chris, contacted the RCMP and asked them if there was any way they could make Joshua’s Christmas morning special.

Cpl. Gina Slaney asked a constable, who lived nearby, on Christmas Day to make Joshua’s wish come true.

“I just reached out to him because he was working that day and he lives (not far) from him so it was convenient,” said Cpl. Slaney, who added that the constable wanted to remain anonymous.

“He’s amazing, he’s a great guy and super involved in the community.”

The Constable drove his police car to Joshua’s house on Christmas morning and the result was pure joy, said Joshua’s mother, Margaret Stockton.

“We had a Christmas miracle happen at our home thanks to our son not just getting a toy police car for Christmas, but getting to meet a real policeman and get a ride in a real police car. I can’t express without tearing up the joy, surprise and gratefulness that we as a family have for the RCMP for fulfilling our son’s wish and so much more.”

Cpl. Slaney said Joshua got to sit in the police car and see the lights and computer and hear the sirens. He even got to go for a little ride and the whole time he was grinning from ear to ear.

“What you did for our son’s joy, for his emotional and mental health by taking the time on the busiest day of the year to fulfill a dream for him will never be forgotten,” said Margaret.

Cpl. Slaney said that after the Constable gave Joshua a ride in his cruiser, he messaged her saying, “This is amazing and I’m so glad I did this.”

Cpl. Slaney added, “That’s why we do the job that we do, it’s just fantastic.”



