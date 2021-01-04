Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Airlines say a slew of questions remain about the federal government’s decision to require passengers returning to Canada to show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Thursday that air travellers overseas will have to present proof of a negative molecular test — known as a PCR test, conducted with a nasal swab — that was taken within 72 hours of departure, unless the testing is unavailable in that country.

National Airlines Council of Canada chief executive Mike McNaney says the Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable or to establish how airline employees should determine whether a test document is valid.

He says the new rule, which mandates a 14-day quarantine in Canada regardless of the test result, will cause “confusion” and “frustration” for carriers and passengers alike.

Air Transat vice-president Christophe Hennebelle says Ottawa announced the requirement, which takes effect this Thursday, “out of the blue” without any prior consultation or notice to industry.

Transport Canada did not immediately respond to questions Monday.

The rule comes as a devastated airline sector continues to bleed cash following a collapse in demand caused by the pandemic.

It also arrives amid growing criticism of the federal sick-leave benefit that pays $500 per week for up to two weeks to Canadians quarantined after touching down from abroad, including after vacations.

Some federal and provincial politicians are among those who chose to travel beyond Canada’s borders over the holidays, despite public-health recommendations against non-essential travel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AirlinesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision
Next story
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Alberta RCMP brings awareness and shares an educational approach on hate crime

RCMP recommend Hate Incidents be documented throught the Alberta Stop Hate website

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones,

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick FILE – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
7 UCP cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Alberta premier had faced criticism for not making moves sooner

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

(The Canadian Press)
Frustration grows as list of UCP MLAs who travelled over holidays grows

The premier faced criticism for being slow to impose new restrictions in mid-December

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Tanya Fir when she was sworn in as Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, a portfolio she held until August 2020. Members of Alberta’s United Conservative government who travelled abroad over the holidays despite widespread recommendations to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19 are apologizing and making a beeline home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
More UCP members travelled over holidays, despite advice to avoid unnecessary trips

The MLAs apologized and those still abroad made a beeline back to Alberta

Most Read