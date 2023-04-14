Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of ‘Yellowjackets’ theme

Alanis Morissette attends the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday September 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Alanis Morissette is diving into the world of “Yellowjackets” with a cover of the show’s theme song.

The Ottawa-raised singer-songwriter released her rendition of “No Return” on streaming services early Friday morning.

Morissette’s version will also appear on the latest episode of the buzzy horror-thriller series about a girls’ soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness in the mid-1990s.

The original “No Return” was written for the show and performed by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, both musicians who spent their early careers in ’90s grunge and hardcore bands.

The Showtime series debuted on Crave in Canada in early 2022 and quickly became a cult favourite, earning praise for its textured female characters.

Morissette says in a statement that she thought the original was “a perfect song” and found it daunting when she was approached to record her own version.

“I see parallels between ‘Yellowjackets’ and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane,” she said.

“I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women.”