Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she’s encouraged by the data in Alberta’s fight against COVID-19. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta adds 139 new cases, active COVID-19 cases hit lowest mark since March 9

Red Deer down to 166 active cases of the virus

Alberta continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the numbers are encouraging and indicate that public health measures and the vaccination program are working.

The province has administered over three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 15 per cent of the population 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Alberta reported an additional 139 cases of the virus Tuesday, based on 3,443 tests, for a positivity rate of about 4.2 per cent. There are also 4,431 active cases of the virus in the province, the lowest total since March 9. That total is nearly 20,000 cases lower than about a month ago.

Last week, Alberta’s R-value, which indicates the number of people that someone will infect was 0.74.

“These are great numbers, signs that our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working,” Hinshaw said.

The province also identified 74 new variant cases over the past 24 hours.

Red Deer is down to 166 active cases of COVID-19, down 21 from Monday’s 176. The city has 5,679 total cases, with 5,473 recovered and 40 deaths due to the virus.

The Central zone has 581 active cases of the virus, with 33 people in hospital and seven in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 39 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 18 active and Clearwater County sits at 58 active.

Lacombe has 19 active and Sylvan Lake has 17, while Olds sits at five active. Mountain View County sits at six active, Kneehill County has seven active and Drumheller has no active cases.

Camrose County sits at three active cases and the County of Stettler has eight.

Camrose is at five active cases and Wetaskiwin has 22 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 72 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 17 active.


