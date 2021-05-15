Alberta adds 1,195 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified another 1,195 COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are now 22,993 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 192,688 recovered cases.

The City of Red Deer has dropped to 760 active cases, which is 42 fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 4,449 recovered cases and 38 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Provincially, three new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,140

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 195 active cases, Lacombe County has 167, the City of Lacombe has 123, Sylvan Lake has 126, Mountain View County has 75, Olds has 71, Clearwater County has 73 and Stettler County has 84.

The City of Camrose has 91 active cases, Camrose County has 18, Kneehill County has 36, Drumheller has 19 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 139 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 72 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 51 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,398 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 10,908, the Edmonton zone has 5,140, the north zone has 3,382 and the south zone has 1,152. The locations of 13 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 686 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 178 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 64 are hospitalized – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.

“I encourage you to enjoy the warmer weather this weekend,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“Find ways to spend time outside like going for a walk or bike ride with your household. Please remember to follow all public health restrictions and stay home if you feel sick.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter