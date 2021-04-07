Alberta continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases as the province announced a walk-back of COVID-19 restrictions. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases as the province announced a walk-back of COVID-19 restrictions. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Highest daily case total since late December: Alberta adds 1,351 COVID-19 cases

There are 4,951 active variant cases

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta.

The province reported another 1,351 infections Wednesday which brings the total active cases to 11,464. Wednesday’s daily active case load was the highest Alberta has had since late December.

Alberta also added 575 variant of concern cases and with 4,951 active variant cases, they account for 43 per cent of all of the province’s active cases.

Overall, Alberta has had 7,512 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K.), 26 of the B.1361 variant (South African) and 23 of the P.1 variant (Brazil).

“Now is the time for all Albertans to dig in and bend down the curve once again. By following public health measures and making safe choices in everything we do, including getting vaccinated when eligible, we can bring case numbers down and break the chains of transmission,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Thursday.

There are 333 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 79 in intensive care.

RELATED:

Updated: Central Alberta MLAs among group criticizing province’s new health restrictions

Kenney adds new COVID-19 restrictions, Alberta surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Central zone has 483 active variant cases and 934 active cases overall.

Red Deer sits at 202 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 43 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 42 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 42 active and Sylvan Lake has 30 active cases, while Olds sits at 28 active. Mountain View County sits at 38 active, Kneehill County has 22 active and Drumheller has 32 active.

Camrose County sits at 35 active cases and the County of Stettler has nine.

Camrose is at 30 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 66 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 136 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 134 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has eight active.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Just Posted

Alberta continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases as the province announced a walk-back of COVID-19 restrictions. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Highest daily case total since late December: Alberta adds 1,351 COVID-19 cases

There are 4,951 active variant cases

Supporters pray outside as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021, after being charged with holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta church shut down, fenced off for ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions

Police and security staff were on hand as metal fencing was erected around the church building earlier today

Premier Jason Kenney said based on data and trends, the province could hit 2,000 daily cases by the end of April. File photo from The Canadian Press
Kenney adds new COVID-19 restrictions, Alberta surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

Alberta adds 931 new cases of COVID-19

Ten Red Deer-based Scouts, Venturers and leaders were recently honoured with a Medal for Meritorious Conduct for their efforts in getting a Scout leader who broke his leg in a remote area near Siffleur Falls to hospital. Photo contributed
Central Alberta Scouts, Venturers and leaders honoured for back country rescue

Group came to aid of Scout leader who broke leg during overnight camp in West Country

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she is concerned about rising cases in the province, including variants. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19 variant outbreak ‘confined’ to three work sites in Alberta’s central, north zones

More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases identified over the Easter weekend in province

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta clamps down as COVID variants threaten to swamp health system

The province averaged about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day during the Easter long weekend

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

According to a new study, 71 per cent of Canadians carers – those looking after a family member or friend with a disability, illness or frailty – are battling unprecedented fatigue. (Black Press Media files)
Unpaid caregivers in Canada feeling more burned out than ever: New report

70% of caregivers reported added mental and physical fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI doubles down on 4-month gap, says 75% of Canadians could get COVID jab by mid-June

Committee says 75% of Canadians can be vaccinated by mid-June

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Alberta’s police watchdog investigates after Mountie fatally shoots Indigenous man

Investigators say RCMP were called to the reserve after a complaint of a disturbance at a residence

Most Read