Highest daily case total since late December: Alberta adds 1,351 COVID-19 cases

Alberta continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases as the province announced a walk-back of COVID-19 restrictions. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta.

The province reported another 1,351 infections Wednesday which brings the total active cases to 11,464. Wednesday’s daily active case load was the highest Alberta has had since late December.

Alberta also added 575 variant of concern cases and with 4,951 active variant cases, they account for 43 per cent of all of the province’s active cases.

Overall, Alberta has had 7,512 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K.), 26 of the B.1361 variant (South African) and 23 of the P.1 variant (Brazil).

“Now is the time for all Albertans to dig in and bend down the curve once again. By following public health measures and making safe choices in everything we do, including getting vaccinated when eligible, we can bring case numbers down and break the chains of transmission,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Thursday.

There are 333 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 79 in intensive care.

The Central zone has 483 active variant cases and 934 active cases overall.

Red Deer sits at 202 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 43 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 42 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 42 active and Sylvan Lake has 30 active cases, while Olds sits at 28 active. Mountain View County sits at 38 active, Kneehill County has 22 active and Drumheller has 32 active.

Camrose County sits at 35 active cases and the County of Stettler has nine.

Camrose is at 30 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 66 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 136 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 134 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has eight active.



