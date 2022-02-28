Alberta adds 1,435 COVID-19 cases over weekend

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province has dropped below 10,000.

There are now 9,188 active cases in Alberta, to go along with 512,716 recovered cases. Fourteen new deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,912.

There were 1,435 new cases identified over the weekend as well: 594 on Friday, 458 on Saturday and 383 on Sunday.

The central zone has 1,287 active cases, including 307 in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also recorded 12,963 recovered cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one compared to Friday’s update.

Red Deer County has 73 active cases, Olds has 53, Mountain View County has 41, Clearwater County has 39, Lacombe County has 38, the City of Lacombe has 37, and Sylvan Lake and Stettler have 36 each.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 161 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 21 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 15.

The City of Camrose has 61 active cases, Drumheller has 30, Kneehill County has 27 and Camrose County has 13.

Provincially, there are 1,224 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 83 who have been admitted into intensive care unit. There are 137 hospitalizations in the central zone, including four in intensive care.



