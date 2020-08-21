Alberta adds 144 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total since April

Central zone down to 30 active cases

Friday brought one of the more notable increases in COVID-19 cases in Alberta since late April.

According to the government’s website, there were 144 new cases of the virus in the province.

Only once since April has the province had more than new 140 cases in a day (July 17). With the increase, there are now 1,144 active cases in the province, with 43 in hospital and nine in intensive care.

To date, 11,374 cases are listed as recovered and two more people have died, bringing the death toll to 230.

In the Central zone, there are now 30 active cases, down from Thursday’s 33. Two people remain in hospital in the zone and none are in the ICU.

The City of Red Deer is down to eight active cases, while the County of Red Deer has just one active.

Lacombe County has four active and the County of Stetter has three active.

Kneehill County, Starland County and the City of Camrose all have one active case, as does Mountain View County.

Olds, Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Ponoka, Wetaskiwin have no active cases.

Many of the new cases Friday were in Edmonton zone, with the region reporting 676 active cases, with 18 people in hospital and four in the ICU.

The Calgary zone sits at 294 active cases, with 6,614 recovered. Eleven cases in the zone are in hospital, with one in the ICU.

The North zone has 110 active cases, with 631 recoveries. In the South zone, there are just 28 active cases, with 1,669 recoveries.

