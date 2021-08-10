Alberta adds 279 COVID-19 cases: Red Deer at 61 active

As active COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province, Red Deer sits at 61 active cases.

That’s one more than Monday’s reporting, after an increase of 13 over the weekend, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has also recorded 5,761 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The province reported 279 new cases of the virus Tuesday, based on 5,424 tests for a positivity rate of about five per cent.

Alberta now has 3,463 active cases of the virus, with 133 people in hospital, which is four more than Monday and 29 in the ICU, three more than previously reported.

Of the 104 non-ICU patients, 72.1 per cent are unvaccinated and 15.5 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the 29 in ICU, 86.2 per cent are unvaccinated and 3.4 per cent partially vaccinated.

Alberta’s R-value province-wide or the rate at which someone with COVID-19 will infect is 1.25. Outside of Calgary and Edmonton, the R-value is 1.41.

The province reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. To date, there have been 2,330 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Central zone has 216 active cases of the virus.

Sylvan Lake has 24 active cases, Lacombe has 15, Red Deer County has 12 and Lacombe County sits at 11.

Mountain View County has 14 active, County of Stettler has 13, Clearwater County and Camrose each have 10 and Olds has four.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, has 13 active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has six. Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka County, has two.

The province administered about 8,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24 hours, with 75.6 per cent of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall, 67.1 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have at least one dose of the vaccine.

The province also identified 513 new COVID-19 variant of concern cases over the past 24 hours and there are now 2,908 active variant cases.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter