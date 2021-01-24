SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories

Alberta adds 463 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The central zone has 818 active cases

Twenty-four new COVID-19 deaths were identified by the Government of Alberta Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,549.

The government also identified 463 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. There are currently 9,511 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 109,733 recovered cases.

Red Deer currently has 158 confirmed active cases, which is two fewer cases than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Clearwater County has 78 active cases, Red Deer County has 33, Sylvan Lake has 26, the City of Lacombe has 21, Lacombe County has 20, Mountain View Count has 22, Olds has 12 and Stettler County has five. Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin have a combined 281.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 818 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,653, the Edmonton zone has 3,299, the north zone has 1,326 and the south zone has 396. The locations of 19 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 652 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 – 111 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. There are 53 people hospitalized in the central zone, with nine of those individuals in intensive care.

As of Saturday, 99,047 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

“We continue to see encouraging signs with the decline in active cases and hospitalizations. Let’s keep the momentum going and follow all public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“These last 10 months have tested our patience, resilience and ability to persevere. I am proud of Albertans’ capacity to do the right thing and follow restrictions even when it’s tough – for the good of not just themselves, but for others.”


Coronavirus

Drug users at greater risk of dying as services scale back in second wave of COVID-19
Vaccine delays top agenda as Parliament set to resume after less-than-restful break

