Alberta adds 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Red Deer has added another COVID-19 death, bringing the city’s total to 10.

Twelve new virus-related deaths, which includes the one in Red Deer, were reported by the provincial government Sunday afternoon. Provincially, a total of 1,284 people have now died.

In addition to the deaths, 811 new COVID-19 cases were identified Sunday. There are now 14,116 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 96,052 recovered cases.

Red Deer now has 242 active COVID cases, which is 22 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Clearwater County has 60 active cases, Red Deer County has 51, Lacombe has 42, Lacombe County has 32, Sylvan Lake has 39, Olds has 34, Mountain View County has 28 and Stettler has six. Collectively, the City of Wetaskiwin, Wetaskiwin County and Ponoka County have 698 active cases.

Provincially, 794 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 128 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 81 people in hospital – 17 of those individuals are in intensive care.

The central zone has 1,498 active cases, while the Edmonton zone 5,543, the Calgary zone has 5,019, the north zone has 1,678 and the south zone has 297. The locations for 81 active cases are unknown.

The government says 44,994 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Saturday.

“Please continue to follow current health measures in place: wear a mask in all indoor public settings and keep social gatherings to members of the same household,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter