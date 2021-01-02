Alberta adds estimated 900 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Latest COVID-19 death statistics not available until Monday

Alberta identified 900 estimated COVID-19 cases on Saturday, says the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted statistics from an a modified COVID update at about 10:30 a.m. The province added an estimated 900 cases through 12,700 laboratory tests – a seven per cent positivity rate.

Hinshaw said hospitalizations and intensive care unit visits are both “stable.”

Another preliminary update will be shared Sunday. COVID-19 death statistics will not be available until Monday.

The province also did not update its geospatial mapping for community COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As of Wednesday’s update, Red Deer had 277 active cases, with 1,150 recovered and 1,431 total cases.

Red Deer County had 81 active cases, Lacombe County had 44 active and Clearwater County sat at 24 active. Mountain View County had 32 active and Kneehill County had at 13 active.

Sylvan Lake had 35 active cases, Lacombe had 30 and Olds had 32.

Camrose County had 18 active cases of the virus and Camrose had 62.

Wetaskiwin, Ponoka County and The County of Wetaskiwin combined had 593 active cases of COVID-19.



