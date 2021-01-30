Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)

Alberta adds fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

666 active cases in central zone

The Government of Alberta identified 383 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are currently 7,530 active cases of the virus in the province, in addition to the 114,586 recovered cases, according to the latest data provided by the provincial government.

Eleven new deaths were also reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 1,631.

Red Deer has 179 active COVID-19 cases, which is five more than Friday – 1,660 people have recovered from COVID in the city.

Clearwater County has 56 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 30, Red Deer County has 24, Lacombe County has 32, the City of Lacombe has 24, Mountain View County has 13, Olds has five and Stettler County has five.

In the local geographic area setting of the mapping available on the government’s website, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 143 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 active cases, while Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has two.

The Alberta Health Services central zone has 666 active COVID-19 cases, the Calgary zone has 3,063, the Edmonton zone has 2,529, the north zone has 929 and the south zone has 327. The locations of 16 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 152 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 103 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 46 are hospitalized, with seven of those individuals in an ICU.

“We continue to make progress and see our numbers decrease but it’s important to stay vigilant and continue making safe choices. The decisions we make this weekend will impact hospitalizations and ICU rates in the weeks to come,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday.

As of January 29, 105,752 vaccine doses have been administered.


Most Read