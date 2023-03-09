B.C. deputy premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. The British Columbia government says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will lead a probe into allegations of historic misconduct by members of the Prince George RCMP detachment, and the failure of the force to act on the complaints. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

B.C. deputy premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. The British Columbia government says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will lead a probe into allegations of historic misconduct by members of the Prince George RCMP detachment, and the failure of the force to act on the complaints. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Alberta agency to conduct independent probe of B.C. RCMP Prince George detachment

The British Columbia government says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will lead a probe into allegations of historic misconduct by members of the Prince George RCMP detachment, and the failure of the force to act on the complaints.

A statement from the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says the allegations are disturbing and are being taken very seriously.

The independent commission that ensures the impartial examination of complaints about the RCMP already issued an interim report to the RCMP commissioner about the matter and Farnworth’s office says the commissioner agreed with the report’s findings and recommendations.

The minister’s statement says he spoke with his federal counterpart minister Marco Mendicino about the case and B.C.’s director of police services has now ordered an independent investigation by an external agency.

Farnworth says the Assembly of First Nations and family members of alleged victims were informed before the independent investigation was announced.

The Toronto Star newspaper first reported in November 2022 that a video allegedly showed an RCMP officer sexually harassing an Indigenous teen, but the tape was stolen, the now-retired officer denied the claims and the complaint was covered up.

Farnworth’s statement supports the “ongoing dedication” of family members, survivors, community leaders and partners to respond to violence against Indigenous Peoples.

“Our government is resolute in its commitment to ending systemic violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people, particularly in northern B.C. and the cases which involve the police,” Farnworth said in the statement.

A timeline for the investigation was not provided and Farnworth said no further comment will be made while the case is active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

National NewsNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal environment minister says Alberta silence over oilsands spill ‘worrisome’

Just Posted

Changes in transportation funding have been made as part of the provincial budget. (Black Press file)
Alberta budget could make room for savings on school bus fees in Central Alberta: SD 73

Residents gathered to learn about Curling during the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Curling Day in Canada event on Feb. 25. (Contributed by Crystal Graham to Sylvan Lake News)
PHOTOS: Curling Day in Canada event draws dozens from around Sylvan Lake

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)
$18K raised for 19 non-profits during annual Sylvan Lake Winterfest Polar Bear Dip

Pop-up banner image