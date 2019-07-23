Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

A supercell is seen over an area east of Calgary in a July 13, 2019, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Kiernan)

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

Alberta storm chaser Chris Kiernan has hardly had a moment’s rest since the start of the tornado season last month.

“This season has been quite more active,” said Kiernan, who is based out of Beaumont, Alta., about 30 kilometres south of Edmonton.

“In the last two weeks, I have been out for the majority of the days and I have landed some pretty good storms.”

Kiernan said there are usually a lot of “bust days” with no storm activity in a target area, but so far that’s happened just a single time this year.

“To have it only once is something for me,” he said. “Usually, there is a 40-per-cent bust rate.”

There have been 17 probable or confirmed tornadoes in the province so far, said Kyle Fougere, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada. That number surpasses Alberta’s 30-year average of 12.

The agency reported earlier this week that there had been 18 tornadoes, but Fougere said Tuesday one of those had been downgraded.

“When we first get reports of a tornado, we’ll consider them a possible report and then we’ll either upgrade them to a probable tornado or even a confirmed tornado.”

The highest number of tornadoes in Alberta in the last 35 years has been 26 in 1988, Fourgere said.

Overall on the Prairies, there have been 34 twisters this year, he said, with several weeks left in the tornado season.

There have been 13 in Saskatchewan, which has an average of 18 a year. Manitoba, with an average of 10, has had four.

Alberta has been the hardest hit because of wet weather since mid-June, Fougere said.

“When you have a trough of low pressure, you have colder air aloft and you tend to have very showery precipitation with a lot of thunderstorms,” he said. “Because we have had so many days with this thunderstorm activity, we’ve ended up with more tornadoes.”

A high-pressure system with more summerlike temperatures has moved through the area, but more tornadoes could still be on the way, Fougere predicted.

“It’s certainly like we will see more,” he said. “We definitely have that pattern on the horizon.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada rated a tornado that hit the southern Alberta community of Carmangay last week as an EF1, Fougere said, but it could be upgraded.

A tornado is rated EF1 when it packs winds of 138 to 177 km/h and causes moderate damage. The highest rating is EF5.

“We are still investigating some of these tornadoes. A lot of times we do get information that comes in later and we do change some of the ratings.”

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press