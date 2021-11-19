FILE - Health Minister Jason Copping says the rising vaccination rates and public health measures are driving down the number of new and active cases in the province. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta announces $11 million in grants to improve palliative and end-of-life care

$9 million spent on community hospice care, training for health-care professionals

The Alberta government says the remaining $11 million out of $20 million it promised for palliative and end-of-life care will be allotted through a series of grants.

The government announced the $20 million in September 2020.

It also eliminated co-payments for end-of-life drugs needed by those who choose to die at home or in a hospice.

The province says that, since then, $9 million has been spent on community hospice care, as well as on training for health-care professionals.

It says priorities for palliative and end-of-life care include earlier access for those with life-limiting illnesses, education, community supports and services, and research and innovation.

Eligible applicants must make their submissions by Jan. 7.

“Accessible and compassionate palliative care requires a holistic approach from diagnosis to end of life,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release Thursday.

“This announcement brings us closer to keeping our promise to provide quality palliative care that eases suffering and supports families.”

