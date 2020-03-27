Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. (Government of Alberta photo).

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

All non-essential businesses must close in Alberta — and there should be no public gatherings of more than 15 people to further slow the spread of COVID-19, says Premier Jason Kenney.

On Friday, Kenney announced further measures designed to flatten the curve of viral transmissions. He said the sooner cases begin to drop off, the quicker life — and Alberta’s economy — can start to recover.

Alberta gained 56 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the new total to 542, making more extreme measures necessary, said Kenney.

“We must do everything we can to protect the safety of Albertans and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Alberta’s previous 50-person rule for gatherings was reduced to less than half of that amount for all indoor and outdoor events.

As of now, there should be no more than 15 people at family gathering, religious celebration, weddings or funerals, he added, noting a social distance of two metres must still be observed between individuals.

The premier also announced the closure of non-essential businesses, as well as recreational visits to provincial parks, in his Friday update.

Albertans can still shop at grocery stores, pharmacies and get deliveries.

But other businesses can no longer operate, including hairdressers and barbers, nail salons, tattoo studios, as well as dine-in restaurants, furniture and clothing stores and computer and gaming outlets. (A full list of affected businesses can be found at alberta.ca)

Kenney noted that the delivery and curbside pickup of goods ordered online are still fine.

But the latest closures also apply to non-critical wellness centres and clinics. Kenney said this includes stoppage of all non-urgent health-care treatments, such as physiotherapy, massage, chiropractic, optometry and podiatry.

All laboratories will also stop doing routine testing to focus on suspected viral cases.

However, Kenney wanted to assure Albertans that any urgent health testing will still be done, and there will be provisions made for vital health treatments.

Vehicle traffic to provincial parks was also closed off on Friday afternoon. This does not apply to people living in the parks, or to forestry or oil and gas operations. Traditional First Nations and Metis park access is also permitted.

Red Deer has 17 viral cases in total. Red Deer County has seven, while Lacombe has two, Innisfail has one and there are two cases in Olds and one in Stettler and county.

There are 43 cases in the central zone, compared to 337 in the Calgary zone, 120 in the Edmonton zone, 30 in the north zone and 12 in the south zone.

Kenney praised health workers and Albertans who are doing what they can to stay healthy and prevent spreading the virus to others.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing
Next story
Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses

Just Posted

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

Opening Red Deer’s safe consumption site would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

B.C. measures appear to have slowed the increase in COVID-19: health officer

B.C. measures appear to have slowed the increase in COVID-19: health officer

Defence chief puts Canadian military on COVID-19 war footing

Defence chief puts Canadian military on COVID-19 war footing

New nursing home cluster amid rising COVID deaths and economic gloom

New nursing home cluster amid rising COVID deaths and economic gloom

Former Stettler resident helps to develop a potential prototype ventilator

Peter Brockley, who now lives in the West Kootenays, was a teacher at William E. Hay Secondary Campus

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses

Government announce 56 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

A birthday pandemic

Wetaskiwin woman celebrates 100th birthday during COVID-19.

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

Most Read