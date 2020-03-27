Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses

The provincial government has revealed new measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the closure of non-essential businesses and the reduction of the maximum size of gatherings to 15 people during the government’s daily update Friday afternoon.

Alberta has gained 56 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the new total to 542.

Red Deer has 17 viral cases in total. Red Deer County has seven, while Lacombe has two, Innisfail has one and there are two cases in Olds and one in Stettler.

There are 43 cases in the Central Zone, compared to 337 in the Calgary Zone, 120 in the Edmonton Zone, 30 in the North Zone and 12 in the South Zone.



