Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the provincewide health provider has lost its way, grown too big and that a massive reorganization can no longer wait.

Smith announced a sweeping reorganization of Alberta Health Services that reduces it to one of four new service delivery organizations reporting directly to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.

AHS will now be responsible only for hospitals, surgeries and other acute care services.

The rest of the AHS mandate will be splintered among organizations Smith says are all dedicated to the ultimate goal of reducing waits and overcrowding in emergency rooms.

Smith says ensuring Albertans get better and faster access to community care, to a family doctor, and to mental health and addiction treatment means they won’t have to resort to the emergency room to get help.

The transformation is to take up to two years, and while Smith says front-line health jobs will be protected, there may be reductions in the health management ranks.