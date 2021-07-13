Alberta begins easing remaining COVID-19 restrictions in continuing-care facilities

Visitors will still need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the novel coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Alberta says it will begin easing some remaining COVID-19 health restrictions in the province’s continuing-care facilities.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP

Alberta says it will begin easing some remaining COVID-19 health restrictions in continuing-care centres.

The province says it will no longer limit the number of visitors, since vaccination rates are rising and there have been few cases in care homes.

Visitors will still need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure, and masks will still be required in common areas.

The province recommends that people wear a mask at all times when visiting a care home if they have not been fully vaccinated, including children under 12.

Limits on dining and recreation activities have been eliminated, and residents won’t be required to be screened if they are re-entering the building or go into quarantine if they have gone off site.

Long-term care facilities have until the end of the month to bring in the changes.

Remaining restrictions — including enhanced cleaning, screening, masking, testing and isolation regulations — will remain in place until the government decides it is safe to move into the next phase.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus