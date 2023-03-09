Alberta budget could make room for savings on school bus fees in Central Alberta: SD 73

Province announced the transportation funding changes will be in place by the fall of 2024

Changes in transportation funding have been made as part of the provincial budget. (Black Press file)

Changes in the provincial funding for transportation means some parents in the Central Alberta area may be seeing some reprieve to school fees for bussing.

The changes were part of the provicial budget announced earlier this month.

In an update from the Chinook’s Edge School Division on Wednesday, March 8, officials say the district will now recieve funding to bus elementary students who live more than 1 km from school and Grade 7 to Grade 12 students who live 2 km from school.

“Parents may see a reduction in their transportation fees as the school board in now recieving funding,” said associate superintendent for corporate services Shawn Russell.

Details have not been determined around how much in savings a parent could see.

The changes are expected to be in place by fall of 2024.

