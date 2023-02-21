Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping speaks in Edmonton, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Alberta is investing an extra $243 million over three years into primary care to help reduce bottlenecks for those trying to see a family doctor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta budget to include $243M over three years for new primary care initiatives

Alberta is investing an extra $243 million over three years into primary care to help reduce bottlenecks for those trying to see a family doctor.

Health Minster Jason Copping says the money will be part of next week’s provincial budget and include $40 million previously committed in a new agreement with the Alberta Medical Association.

The bulk of the money is to be used to implement recommendations currently being studied by advisory panels on how best to improve the system.

The review includes primary care networks, which incorporate a team-based care model with doctors, nurses and other health professionals working together.

The Opposition New Democrats are promising similar one-stop locations of health and wellness providers, and say they would determine the best way to incorporate primary care networks into that model if they win the next election.

The next election is set for May 29.

