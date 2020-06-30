Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named business owner and philanthropist Salma Lakhani as Alberta’s new lieutenant-governor.

When she formally takes over the role, Lakhani will become Canada’s first Muslim lieutenant-governor.

She replaces Lois Mitchell as the Queen’s representative in the province.

Lakhani has been long recognized for her work and philanthropy in a range of fields, including health care and human rights.

She has mentored young students with English as a second language and helped steer a committee dedicated to helping vulnerable women gain access to education.

Lakhani was born in Uganda and has an honours degree in clinical biochemistry from the University of Manchester.

She has been in Edmonton for more than 40 years, owning and operating an early childhood education centre.

In 2005, she was awarded the Alberta Centennial Medal for outstanding achievements in the province. And in 2012, she was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal honouring service to Canada.

Lieutenant-governors, the highest-ranking officers in each province, carry out a variety of official duties including swearing in the premier and cabinet, opening each session of the legislative assembly and signing bills into laws.

“Ms. Lakhani is devoted to supporting people in her community, from new immigrants and young people, to women and families,” Trudeau said in a news release Tuesday.

“As lieutenant governor of Alberta, I know she will serve the people of her province and our country well, and continue to be a source of inspiration for all Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020

The Canadian Press

Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web
Next story
N.L. liquor corp. to change ‘Old Sam’ logo over concerns about racist branding

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

Ottawa granted extension to overhaul medical assistance in dying legislation

Ottawa granted extension to overhaul medical assistance in dying legislation

N.L. liquor corp. to change ‘Old Sam’ logo over concerns about racist branding

N.L. liquor corp. to change ‘Old Sam’ logo over concerns about racist branding

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Most Read