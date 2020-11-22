Alberta confirmed more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Alberta confirmed 1,584 COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon.

The total active cases went up in the province to 12,195 from the previous 11,274 – an increase of 921.

No additional deaths were reported Sunday. The death toll in the province sits at 471.

Active cases in central zone went up to 611 Sunday from the previous 605 (as of Saturday afternoon). The number of people in hospital also went up to 18 from the previous 15. One person in the local zone is now in ICU.

Twelve people have died in the central zone to date, with 1,999 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,273 recoveries.

The City of Red Deer’s active cases also went up slightly to 126, from 112 on Saturday.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping on the local geographic area setting, 56 of those cases are in Red Deer north, 57 are in Red Deer east and 13 are in southwest Red Deer (Gaetz Avenue).

In that same setting, east Ponoka County had 26 active cases Sunday and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County) had five. Wetaskiwin County (Maskwacis) is reporting 242 active cases.

In the municipality setting, Red Deer County had 37 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County had 13, Mountain View County had 11 and Lacombe County had 26.

The Town of Sylvan Lake had eighteen active cases and Olds had 10 active cases and Clearwater County sits at nine active cases.

The City of Lacombe had 14 active cases, while the City of Wetaskiwin had 58.

The County of Stettler sat at two active cases Sunday, 16 for Camrose County and 46 active in the City of Camrose.

The City of Red Deer, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, City of Lacombe, Town of Sylvan Lake, Ponoka County, County of Wetaskiwin, City of Wetaskiwin, Camrose County, the City of Camrose and the Town of Olds are under an enhanced watch by the province, indicating the communities have a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

Three hundred and nineteen people ate in hospital in the province with 60 in intensive care.

Edmonton has the most active cases of the virus within all AHS zones at 5,479. Calgary has 4,614, the north zone has 686, the south zone has 611 and 91 cases are within an unknown area.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, is expected to speak Monday afternoon.



