Alberta confirms 13 COVID-19 cases: Central zone remains at zero active

Alberta confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday – none of them in the central zone.

There are 7,057 confirmed cases in the province with 377 active, Alberta website stated Tuesday.

The local zone has had 98 confirmed cases so far, of which, 97 have recovered. There has been one death reported in the past.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. So far, the province has recorded 143 COVID-19 deaths so far: 104 in the Calgary zone, 13 in Edmonton, nine in south and 16 in north zone.

There are 51 people in hospitals in the province with six in intensive care.

So far, 6,537 people have recovered from the virus in Alberta.

The City of Red Deer remains at 37 recovered and no active cases.

Red Deer County is at 15 recoveries, which Lacombe County is at three.

The City of Lacombe is at two recovered cases, while the City of Wetaskiwin is at eight recovered.

Clearwater County remains at two recovered cases – same is the case at Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three recoveries.

The bulk of the cases remains in the Calgary zone with 288 active and 4,901 confirmed to date. There has been 4,507 recovered cases in the zone, and 104 deaths have been reported. There are 36 people in hospitals with four in intensive care.

South zone has 1,239 cases, with 25 of them actve. There are four people in the hospital, of which one person is in intensive care. There have been 1,205 recovered cases in the zone along with nine deaths.

Edmonton zone is at 560 confirmed cases to date, with 45 of them active. There have been 502 recovered cases in the zone to date. Nine people remain in hospital, with one person in intensive care. The zone has reported 13 deaths.

North zone has 246 confirmed cases, with 17 of them active and 213 recovered. There are three people in hospital. The number of deaths in the zone was at 16 Tuesday.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus