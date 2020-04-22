Alberta confirms 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

There are 306 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 3,401.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily update conference Wednesday afternoon.

There have been five new deaths, bringing the total to 66 – none of those deaths were located in the central zone.

The number of recovered cases has reached 1,310 and there have been 113,499 tests completed.

The City of Red Deer remains with just one active case and 31 recovered, according to the government’s geospatial mapping. Red Deer County has 12 confirmed cases, just one of which is active.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases and Lacombe County has three recovered cases. Ponoka County has one active and one recovered.

The County of Stettler has three active and one recovered, Mountain View County has five recovered and Clearwater County has one active and one recovered.

Seventy Albertans are currently being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 illness – 18 of those were admitted into an intensive care unit.

The government of Alberta will release key metrics to a provincial relaunch strategy “in the days to come,” said Kenney.

“We want to get Albertans back to work as soon as it is safe to do so, but not before that,” he said, adding the province will experience a phased relaunch approach.

At Wednesday’s update, the government announced the launch of a new tool to connect Albertans with volunteer opportunities during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Alberta Cares Connecter will assist Albertans who want to help at this time by connecting them with local volunteer opportunities to help those most in need,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women.

This new tool will provide an easy one-stop shop for those looking for service opportunities.

Additionally, the government announced the launch of the Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition program, which honours “everyday heroes” as the province responds to the pandemic.

“The Northern Lights program keeps a platform commitment to spotlight those who personify the Alberta sprit by giving back to our community through volunteerism,” said Kenney.

The honourees will be nominated by fellow Albertans and selected for profiling on the program’s website and through social media.

For more information on the program, visit www.alberta.ca/alberta-northern-lights-volunteer-recognition-program.aspx.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter