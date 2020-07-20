Alberta announced 368 new COVID-19 cases Monday. File photo

Alberta confirms 368 COVID-19 cases Monday: 131 active in central zone

Numbers increasing in central zone

Alberta confirmed 368 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, 165 are from Friday, 106 from Saturday and 97 from Sunday. On Monday, there were 1,109 active cases in the province and 9,587 confirmed.

The province also confirmed three deaths over the weekend, with the virus death total reaching 170 in Alberta Monday.

In central zone, there were 131 active cases (an increase of 39 from Friday), with 98 recovered and 28 in hospital with five in intensive care. To date, the local zone has reported 230 confirmed cases.

On Friday, during the last announcement by the province, central zone was at 92 active cases.

Red Deer was up at 11 active cases Monday, an increase of three cases since Friday.

Red Deer County was at six active, Town of Sylvan Lake at three active, Lacombe County and Ponoka County each at eight active, County of Stettler at 18 active, Town of Olds at one active and City of Wetaskiwin at two active Monday.

County of Wetaskiwin, Clearwater County and City of Lacombe have no active cases.

During Thursday’s announcement, when Alberta hit the highest one-day COVID-19 case total in more than a month, the chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she was concerned.

“I absolutely am concerned about our recent numbers and the increase in new cases, particularly concerned about the number of cases where we don’t know the source,” Hinshaw had said.

“It’s really important for all of us to remember even as we have eased some of the restrictions we’ve previously had in place, COVID-19 is not over and we are working closely with Alberta Health Services to make sure all support is available for contract tracing and outbreak management.”

The Calgary zone is up to 553 active cases, with 5,329 recoveries. The zone has 15 people in hospital and three in the ICU.

Meanwhile, in the Edmonton zone, there are 225 active cases, with 1,141 recoveries. Twenty-nine people are still in hospital, with seven people in the ICU.

In the south zone, there are 119 active cases with 1,381 recovered, eight people in hospital and one in intensive care with the virus.

The north zone has 76 active cases with 343 recovered with six people in hospital and one in intensive care.

