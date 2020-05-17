Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Alberta officials confirmed 57 new cases Sunday, bringing the number of total active cases to 1,064.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: 13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone, 856 active cases and 3,621 recovered cases in the Calgary zone, 112 active cases and 1,086 recovered cases in the south zone, 60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone and 18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the north zone

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases are in zones yet to be confirmed, officials say.

The total deaths are 127: 91 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

On Saturday, the death total was 126.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website. Meanwhile Red Deer County sits at four active and 12 recovered cases.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases.

The government website states three recovered cases in Lacombe County.

Ponoka County has three cases: one active, two recovered.

There have been 634 cases to date with an unknown exposure.

There have been 196,309 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 213,078 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,761 tests have been completed.

There are 95 active cases and 592 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 93 residents at these facilities have died.

Outside gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people in Alberta.

Physical distance of two metres must remain between people from different households, and attendees must follow proper hygiene practices. Attendees should not share food or drinks.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to fewer than 15 people, except when otherwise identified in public health orders such as workplaces, places of worship, and in restaurants.

Albertans are asked to follow public health guidelines and take extra steps to keep members of their household safe when heading to provincial parks, cottages, and onto public land this weekend. This includes:

Respecting the health and safety of small communities along the way by planning their trip without stops for gas or food, where possible.

Continuing to practise physical distancing and proper handwashing.

Respecting municipal restrictions for playgrounds. If playgrounds can be accessed, encourage children to play with children in the same household or their cohort family, sanitize hands before or after playing on a play structure, and remember to wash everyone’s hands thoroughly as soon as possible.



