Alberta confirms 69 new cases of COVID-19

There are 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 1,569.

The Government of Alberta announced the latest statistics on its website Saturday afternoon.

Three of Red Deer’s cases went from active to recovered on Saturday – the city has had 32 confirmed cases, 13 of which are still active. Red Deer County has 12 total cases: six active and six recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases and Lacombe County has four recovered cases. Clearwater County has one active case, Ponoka County has one recovered case and the County of Stettler has one recovered case.

One more person in Alberta has died as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 40. But 774 of the 1,569 confirmed cases have recovered. There have been 75,278 completed tests.

In total, the central zone has 72 confirmed active and recovered cases, while the Calgary zone has 976, the Edmonton zone has 388, the north zone has 99, the south zone has 30 and four cases are in unknown locations.



