Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

The government of Alberta confirmed 82 new cases Sunday, bringing the provincial total cases to 1,651.

Four Albertans have died since the last report, bringing the total deaths in the province to 44.

There are now 823 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Central zone cases remained the same Sunday at 72. The largest bulk of cases is in Calgary zone at 1,046, followed by 395 in Edmonton, 103 in north and 31 in south zone.

City of Red Deer has 32 COVID-19 cases: 13 active and 19 recovered.

City of Lacombe has two cases, both of which are listed as recovered on the province’s website, while Lacombe County has four recovered cases.

Red Deer County has 12 cases: six active and six recovered. while Ponoka County has one recovered case.

Clearwater County has one active case, Mountain View County has five cases: two active and three recovered and County of Stettler has one recovered case.

Of the total cases, there are 44 people in hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

Officials believe of the total cases, 237 are as a result of community spread.

Two of the latest deaths were residents of the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility in Calgary zone, bringing the total number of deaths at this facility to 20. Two were residents at Manoir du Lac in north zone, bringing the total number of deaths at this facility to four.

With these recent deaths, a total of 30 people have died in the Calgary zone. Seven people have died in the Edmonton zone, six people have died in the North zone, and one person has died in the central zone.

Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 183 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.

There have been 74,709 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 77,316 tests performed by the lab. There were 2,038 tests completed in the last 24 hours, the province confirmed Sunday.

Effective Wednesday, continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas.

Starting Thursday, workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites will only be allowed to work at one location. This requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23.



