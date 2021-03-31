Allan Pasutto, 86, of Penhold, got his COVID-19 shot in Red Deer last week. “I’m very fortunate to be Canadian,” said Pasutto. (Photo courtesy of AHS)

Allan Pasutto, 86, of Penhold, got his COVID-19 shot in Red Deer last week. “I’m very fortunate to be Canadian,” said Pasutto. (Photo courtesy of AHS)

With 871 COVID-19 cases, Alberta marks highest daily case total since January

Province also reports new daily record of 406 additional variant cases

Alberta is up to 8,350 active cases of COVID-19.

The last time Alberta had more than 8,000 active cases was Jan. 27.

The province also reported an additional 871 cases Wednesday – the daily COVID-19 case count hasn’t been over 800 since Jan. 13, when 968 were detected.

There were also 406 new cases of COVID-19 variants. Active variant case counts now up to 2,660, account for nearly 32 per cent of Alberta’s overall active cases.

“We are at another turning point in this pandemic,” tweeted Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Our numbers are rising, but by making good choices in the days ahead, we can reverse this trend in the weeks to come. Please continue to follow the health measures that are in place and help protect those around you.”

Alberta completed 13,739 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, for a test positivity rate of 6.3 per cent.

There were three additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,990 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

Read more:

Alberta adds 576 additional COVID-19 cases, 332 new variant cases

Province to determine if new COVID-19 restrictions necessary in weeks ahead: Hinshaw

“(Wednesday’s) case numbers reach a level we haven’t seen since mid-January, and include yet another record number of variant cases,” said NDP health critic David Shepherd.

“These trends are deeply concerning, and I know they raise serious questions for Alberta families and businesses about what the coming weeks will hold. I am disappointed that no one in the government stepped forward to answer these questions.”

The Central zone has 733 active COVID-19 cases, with 33 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer is up to 207 active cases of the virus, after a dip below 200 Tuesday.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 29 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 44 active and Clearwater County sits at 10 active.

Lacombe has 34 active and Sylvan Lake has 30 active cases, while Olds sits at 17 active. Mountain View County sits at 20 active, Kneehill County has 12 active and Drumheller has 51 active.

Camrose County sits at 15 active cases and the County of Stettler has seven.

Camrose is at six active cases and Wetaskiwin has 52 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 79 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 121 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has seven active.


