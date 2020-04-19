Alberta confirms four new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 55

Central zone case numbers lower than all other zones

Alberta government confirmed 241 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,803.

Four Albertans have died since the last provincial report Saturday, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 55.

There are now 1,198 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the total cases, there are currently 65 people in hospital, 16 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

Central zone case number remains at 76.

There are 32 cases in the City of Red Deer: 25 recovered and seven active.

City of Lacombe has two recovered cases while Lacombe County has three recovered cases.

Red Deer County has 12 cases: one active, 11 recovered.

The highest number in the province is in the Calgary zone at 1,997, followed by Edmonton at 429. North and south zone case numbers are 137 and 142 respectively.

There are 22 cases in zones yet to be confirmed, the province says.

Alberta officials suspect 488 cases are as a result of community transmission.

The total deaths in the Calgary zone are 38, eight in the Edmonton zone, eight in the North zone, and one in the Central zone.

To date, 307 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 36 residents at these facilities have died.

There have been 97,180 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 101,323 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,426 tests have been completed.

The most important measure Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene, officials say. This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, and disposing of tissues appropriately.

Coronavirus