Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy the carbon tax doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy the carbon tax doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta considering its options after Supreme Court ruling on carbon tax: Kenney

Kenney said his government will now consider its options

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy a carbon tax on provinces doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas.

“While we are disappointed with this decision, we have to respect that it’s a majority decision of the Supreme Court of Canada,” Kenney told a news conference Thursday.

“The best we can hope for is that the Supreme Court has invented a one-time-only carbon pricing exception to the Constitutional order.

“We’ll continue to fight to defend our exclusive provincial power to regulate our resource industries.”

Kenney said his government will now consider its options, but the guiding principle will be to impose the least cost and hardship on consumers and Alberta industries.

Asked if Alberta will resurrect a provincial carbon tax, Kenney said, “We are going to consult with Albertans and also talk to our allied provinces to determine the best way forward to protect jobs and the economy in Alberta, (and) to minimize the costs of any future policies on this province.”

The high court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that climate change is a critical threat to the globe and that Canada cannot effectively combat it if each province can go its own way on greenhouse gas emissions.

It was responding to lower court challenges of the tax by Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

The dispute revolved around the right of the federal government to legislate on matters of national interest versus provincial rights to develop and manage their natural resources.

Kenney’s United Conservative government campaigned and won the 2019 election around a centrepiece promise to scrap the Alberta NDP consumer carbon tax, which brought in $2 billion a year, most of it returned in rebates with the rest used for green initiatives.

Kenney labelled the NDP tax expensive, ineffective, and unfairly imposed on Albertans without prior notification.

His first bill as premier was to scrap the NDP tax, prompting Ottawa to impose its own fee at the start of 2020.

The federal levy is at $30 a tonne, heading up to $40 a tonne this year and then $50 a tonne by 2022, delivering at that time a projected $2.2 billion from Albertans. About 90 per cent of that levy goes back to Albertans in rebates.

Instead, the Alberta government has focused on taxing heavy emitters to produce revenue to further develop green technologies, calling that a fairer system than charging consumers who need to heat their homes or gas up their cars.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said the court decision can work for both Alberta and the nation.

A cross-Canada consumer tax, he said, would allow Canada to meet its climate targets while ensuring heavy emitters, such as Alberta’s fossil fuel industries, are not saddled with the lion’s share of the fees.

Tombe said a more level playing field would ease trade friction among provinces by reducing incentives for businesses to leave one jurisdiction to shop for a better green deal in another.

“That matters economically because differences in policy can distort economic activity, shift where businesses are located and that can potentially lower Canada’s productivity.”

Political scientist Duane Bratt said the court decision is another setback on the energy file for a premier who won in 2019 on a promise to “fight back” against those who would impede Alberta’s foundational oil and gas business.

Kenney has since put $1.3 billion into the Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion, only to see it cancelled by the U.S. government.

He created a “war room” called the Canadian Energy Centre to challenge false reports on the industry only to see it get caught up in controversies such as a Tweet-fight with the New York Times and more recently a petition campaign against a children’s Bigfoot cartoon.

Kenney also launched a public inquiry into foreign funding of those seeking to discredit oil and gas.

That inquiry, led by forensic accountant Steve Allan, has gone over time and over budget while being criticized for soliciting reports said to rely on junk climate science and conspiracy theories.

“Since (the 2019 Alberta election) I can’t identify a moment where they (the UCP) have won,” said Bratt, with Mount Royal University in Calgary.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who brought in the original Alberta carbon tax as premier, said Kenney’s “fight back” strategy has been a smoke-and-mirrors show to find scapegoats and divert attention from the fact he can’t adapt to the new energy economy.

“There’s been a lot of hot air from this premier before he was elected and since he was elected,” said Notley. “More and more the hot air is clearing and there is little of substance to see behind it.”

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

carbon tax

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Runners face shoe shortage due to surging demand, COVID-related supply issues
Next story
Alberta health minister says regrets dismissing bitterness of year-long doctor fight

Just Posted

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
More restrictions could be on the way for Alberta: Red Deer up to 178 active cases

Province hoping to avoid additional COVID-19 measures

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his mask during an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta health minister says regrets dismissing bitterness of year-long doctor fight

Shandro made the comments to doctors this week in a letter obtained by The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that variants of concern make up close to 21 per cent of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer jumps to 172 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta has 6,835 active cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake Gulls coach Jason Chatwood (left) along with GM and President of Baseball Operations Aqil Samuel (right) have had to pivot to playing with only Canadian players in the 2021 WCBL season. (File photo by Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Gulls go all Canadian in 2021

COVID-19 forces changes to WCBL schedule and rosters

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday that health restrictions will be further loosened as part of Step 2 of the province's reopening plan. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘We’re not going to back down’: Kenney vows to keep pushing back on federal carbon tax

The Supreme Court of Canada said the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional on Thursday

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy the carbon tax doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta considering its options after Supreme Court ruling on carbon tax: Kenney

Kenney said his government will now consider its options

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
Alberta doctor creates ‘safe space’ for Indigenous patients to report racism in health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

FILE – Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after the couple were found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Appeal Court says sentence of parents in toddler’s death had no error in law

A forensic pathologist testified the boy was malnourished and died from a staph infection

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Wolf Creek Public Schools
Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

Teacher spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program

From left, Daniel, Liam and Noah Moran raise glasses of sparking raspberry juice to celebrate the founding of their charitable enterprise, the Caring Cookie Company. It will raise money for Safe Harbour programs. (Contributed photo)
Young central Alberta brothers baking to help homeless people in Red Deer

Daniel, Noah and Liam Moran have started The Caring Cookie Company charity

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

Most Read