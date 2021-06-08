Police in Abbotsford pulled over a stolen truck on Dec. 7, 2020, and found a loaded handgun inside. A man and a woman from Alberta were charged. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Police in Abbotsford pulled over a stolen truck on Dec. 7, 2020, and found a loaded handgun inside. A man and a woman from Alberta were charged. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Alberta couple plead guilty to B.C. incident involving loaded gun in stolen truck

Austin Graham receives $300 fine; Brooke Goodwin slated for sentencing June 14

An Alberta man who, with his girlfriend, was arrested in Abbotsford late last year for allegedly having a loaded shotgun in a stolen truck has been sentenced.

Austin Cody Graham, 26, faced eight charges, but recently pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention – a lesser offence than his original charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle. He was fined $300, according to the provincial court database.

Graham’s seven other charges were all stayed: possession of stolen property over $5,000, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and three weapons offences.

Brooke Goodwin, 25, has also pleaded guilty to just one charge – possession of a loaded firearm – out of the five she faced.

RELATED: Alberta couple arrested in Abbotsford with loaded gun in stolen truck

She is scheduled for sentencing June 14 in Abbotsford, when her other four charges are expected to be stayed.

The pair were arrested Dec. 7, 2020, when officers in the area of Marshall Road and Ware Street in Abbotsford spotted a black pickup truck with stolen licence plates from Osoyoos.

The vehicle was followed a few blocks until it pulled into a parking lot in the 32100 block of Marshall Road. Officers tried to stop the truck and block it in, but the driver rammed a police car and an unoccupied parked vehicle while trying to escape, police said at the time.

The occupants were taken into custody and, when police searched the truck, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with altered serial numbers, police said. The truck was found to be stolen from Alberta.

At the time of their arrest, police said both Graham and Goodwin had extensive criminal backgrounds in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants, including refusing to comply with a release order and mischief under $5,000.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and Courtscrime

Previous story
‘Call out the hate’: Green leader demands anti-Islamophobia plan from Ottawa

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourages locals to paint rocks with unique and inspiring images and hide them around town for others to find. Corrine Olineck says the activity encourages locals to get out and explore their own backyard. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Rocks Facebook Page)
Facebook group provides a new way to explore Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourage members to paint and hide encouraging rocks around the community

The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)
Coming down to the wire for the Sylvan Lake Gulls

Construction on the Gulls Stadium continues as the team prepares for their first game on June 18

Gary Neilson. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library partnering with local photographer for unique class

Local photographer will teach an intro to astrophotography through the library this month

There are 351 people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 94 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Thirty-seven of those in hospital are in Central zone including eight in ICU. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Red Deer at 176 active COVID-19 cases, one more death in Central zone

Central zone has 599 active cases

Chloe Klatt was last seen around the Big Moo on June 4. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP are seeking assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Police in Abbotsford pulled over a stolen truck on Dec. 7, 2020, and found a loaded handgun inside. A man and a woman from Alberta were charged. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Alberta couple plead guilty to B.C. incident involving loaded gun in stolen truck

Austin Graham receives $300 fine; Brooke Goodwin slated for sentencing June 14

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Alberta government is taking the next step towards a referendum question on equalization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta moves forward on equalization referendum, with vote proposed in October

Kenney says yes vote would give him some leverage for pushing a constitutional amendment

RCMP (file)
Man seriously injured after small plane crashes in eastern Alberta, RCMP say

65-year-old man extricated and airlifted to hospital

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Most Read