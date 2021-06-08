Alberta couple plead guilty to B.C. incident involving loaded gun in stolen truck

Police in Abbotsford pulled over a stolen truck on Dec. 7, 2020, and found a loaded handgun inside. A man and a woman from Alberta were charged. (Abbotsford Police photo)

An Alberta man who, with his girlfriend, was arrested in Abbotsford late last year for allegedly having a loaded shotgun in a stolen truck has been sentenced.

Austin Cody Graham, 26, faced eight charges, but recently pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention – a lesser offence than his original charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle. He was fined $300, according to the provincial court database.

Graham’s seven other charges were all stayed: possession of stolen property over $5,000, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and three weapons offences.

Brooke Goodwin, 25, has also pleaded guilty to just one charge – possession of a loaded firearm – out of the five she faced.

She is scheduled for sentencing June 14 in Abbotsford, when her other four charges are expected to be stayed.

The pair were arrested Dec. 7, 2020, when officers in the area of Marshall Road and Ware Street in Abbotsford spotted a black pickup truck with stolen licence plates from Osoyoos.

The vehicle was followed a few blocks until it pulled into a parking lot in the 32100 block of Marshall Road. Officers tried to stop the truck and block it in, but the driver rammed a police car and an unoccupied parked vehicle while trying to escape, police said at the time.

The occupants were taken into custody and, when police searched the truck, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with altered serial numbers, police said. The truck was found to be stolen from Alberta.

At the time of their arrest, police said both Graham and Goodwin had extensive criminal backgrounds in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants, including refusing to comply with a release order and mischief under $5,000.



