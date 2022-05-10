A gavel is seen ahead of a committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A gavel is seen ahead of a committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional

The province was supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario

Alberta’s highest court is set to release a decision today on the province’s attempt to declare the federal government’s environmental assessment act unconstitutional.

The Alberta government has called the Impact Assessment Act a “Trojan Horse” that attempts to invade provincial powers by a back door.

The act, given royal assent in 2019, allows the federal government to consider the impacts of new resource projects on issues such as climate change.

Alberta claims the law uses those concerns to greatly expand the range of federal oversight into areas of provincial jurisdiction.

The province was supported in its case by the governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario.

A wide array of environmental and legal groups also intervened in supporting Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Ponoka Stampede Tarp Auction raises about $390K for world’s top chuck drivers
Next story
Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship

Just Posted

Health foundation logo
Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship

Sylvan Lake’s Ain Lee posted an 89 to win the girls eight and under category. Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/ Facebook photo
Central Albertans shoot low at junior tour season-opening event

A gavel is seen ahead of a committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional

Nicole Buss (right) with her daughter Samantha. Buss is donating flowers to mothers at Red Deer's Ronald McDonald House this weekend as a thank you to the home, which was there for her family when Samantha was in hospital being treated for Type 1 diabetes 10 years ago. (Photo contributed)
Florist gives back for Mother’s Day