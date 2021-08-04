Alberta now has 2,282 active cases of COVID-19. (File Photo)

Alberta now has 2,282 active cases of COVID-19. (File Photo)

Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly

Red Deer has 33 active cases of the virus

Alberta is reporting 206 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 2,282 active cases in the province with 97 people in hospital, including 23 in the ICU. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

The province reported an additional 823 variant of concern cases over the past 24 hours, which according to officials have occurred over the past few days and aren’t indicative of a one-day increase.

“This is a net number from existing cases that occurred over the past few days,” tweeted Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday.

“Additional laboratory methods are used to screen existing cases to determine their variant type, so it can take longer for some of these cases to be reported.”

The Central zone sits at 139 active cases of the virus, with seven people in hospital and one in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the province’s COVID-19 website, Red Deer has 33 active cases of the virus, up two from Tuesday’s reporting. The city has 5,752 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The City of Lacombe has 16 active cases, Mountain View County has 13, Clearwater County has 12, Lacombe County has 11 and Red Deer County sits at 10.

Sylvan Lake has nine active cases of the virus, the City of Camrose has four and both Camrose County Olds have three. The City of Wetaskiwin has two, while Drumheller and Kneehill County have no active cases.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has seven active, Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has two and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has six.

Alberta continues to make progress on the vaccine front, with 76.1 per cent of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66 per cent of adults over 12 fully vaccinated.

centralalbertaRedDeer

Previous story
Canada, U.S. seek new approach as blistering 2021 wildfire season drains resources

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Hinshaw is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after communicating the province’s plan to eliminate remaining public health measures in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s top doctor apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ on COVID-19

Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alta., rides Lunatic Party during saddle bronc rodeo semi-final action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Thurston is among five Canadians competing in the 2020 world championship of rodeo Dec. 3-12 in Arlington, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston turns in big performances over August long weekend

Alberta now has 2,282 active cases of COVID-19. (File Photo)
Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly

Premier Jason Kenney says two-thirds of Albertans are now fully vaccinated and over three quarters have received their first dose. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta made right decision to remove COVID-19 measures says Kenney