Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly

Alberta is reporting 206 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 2,282 active cases in the province with 97 people in hospital, including 23 in the ICU. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

The province reported an additional 823 variant of concern cases over the past 24 hours, which according to officials have occurred over the past few days and aren’t indicative of a one-day increase.

“This is a net number from existing cases that occurred over the past few days,” tweeted Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday.

“Additional laboratory methods are used to screen existing cases to determine their variant type, so it can take longer for some of these cases to be reported.”

The Central zone sits at 139 active cases of the virus, with seven people in hospital and one in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the province’s COVID-19 website, Red Deer has 33 active cases of the virus, up two from Tuesday’s reporting. The city has 5,752 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The City of Lacombe has 16 active cases, Mountain View County has 13, Clearwater County has 12, Lacombe County has 11 and Red Deer County sits at 10.

Sylvan Lake has nine active cases of the virus, the City of Camrose has four and both Camrose County Olds have three. The City of Wetaskiwin has two, while Drumheller and Kneehill County have no active cases.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has seven active, Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has two and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has six.

Alberta continues to make progress on the vaccine front, with 76.1 per cent of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66 per cent of adults over 12 fully vaccinated.

